His Ex-Wife’s Mom Invited Him To Thanksgiving, But He Would Hate To Be The Reason His Ex Spends The Holiday Alone

It’s been a year now that this 30-year-old man and his 29-year-old ex-wife have been divorced from one another.

The divorce was as ugly as it gets, and this is because his ex carried out an affair for two years leading up to their split.

He and his ex first got together when they were 18, so he became incredibly close to her family over the years.

His ex’s mom and dad are essentially like his own parents; that’s how tight they are. He’s not on speaking terms with his family and hasn’t been for years. Aside from that, he lost his mom when he was a little kid, so his ex’s family grew to be special to him.

“I never told her parents about my ex-wife’s affair, and my ex-wife lied to them, telling them we’re divorcing because we fell out of love,” he explained.

“Somehow, it slipped from her sister to her parents, and they were furious. They ended up sort of cutting her off, but not completely, mostly because of our daughters.”

His ex’s mom asked him to spend Thanksgiving with their family this year, but he mentioned that he thought it was a bad idea since he doesn’t want to be anywhere near his ex.

He added that he has a new girlfriend whom he wants to be with for Thanksgiving. His ex’s mom said she has no problem telling his ex she is not allowed to attend Thanksgiving dinner if he wants his girlfriend to come with him.

While this is generous on the part of his ex’s mom, he feels bad accepting the invitation, as it means they’re picking him over his ex.

