His Family Invited His Ex To Thanksgiving And Christmas, Even Though He’s Dating Someone New

It’s certainly strange when you want nothing to do with your ex, but your family doesn’t share that sentiment with you.

This man is in this exact situation after breaking up with his ex, whom he spent five years of his life with.

“My family adored her, and it was assumed that we would be getting married soon,” he explained.

“About a year ago, she broke up with me out of nowhere, saying that I was not enough of a man for her (brutal, I know).”

He spent months in therapy working through his heartbreak, but now he’s dating a new girl. Unfortunately, while he was still in therapy attempting to get over his ex and her cruel words, his family kept on inviting her to different events.

To be fair, his loved ones did ask for his permission first, and he agreed that he was cool with her attending the gatherings, as he was convinced he wanted to win her back.

But after he moved on to his new girlfriend, he figured his family would no longer invite his ex to come around.

Well, he was mistaken. He just learned that his family invited his ex to come to their Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations.

He couldn’t believe it, but his family is serious. They all adore his ex and want her to spend the holidays with them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.