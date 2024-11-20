She’s Disgusted That Her Fiancé Believes Sleeping With Married Women Taught Him How To Be The Perfect Man

As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” That can be a hard lesson to learn, and it’s one this 33-year-old woman is coming to terms with, considering the news her 31-year-old fiancé just shared with her.

Now, her fiancé has forever appeared to be the perfect man as far as she’s concerned. He pays close attention to her wants and needs and shows a remarkable level of emotional intelligence.

She feels like her fiancé simply understands her on a deep level, and she feels incredibly lucky to be with such a catch.

But, while discussing their previous partners, he shared something with her that rocked her world…in a nightmarish way.

Her fiancé confessed that all throughout his twenties, he consistently slept with women who were married.

He excused his actions by insisting that he never went out of his way to go after women who were happy with their husbands and that they were the ones who wanted the affairs.

“According to him, most of these women approached him, and he claimed that “90% of married women are willing to cheat if the opportunity presents itself,” she explained.

“When I asked why he thought that, he told me it was based on his experience. He said some of these women cheated with him for extended periods before he got bored and ended it. It made me feel sick just listening to him describe it so casually.”

What really got her is that he believes he’s such a standout guy since he used to make a checklist of all the qualities these women hated about their husbands.

