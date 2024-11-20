A Mechanic Found Hundreds Of Artworks In A Dumpster At An Abandoned Farmhouse Worth Millions Of Dollars

In 2017, a mechanic from Connecticut named Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He planned to use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark.

However, it turned out that the art was actually highly valuable and could be worth millions of dollars. The collection is the life’s work of the artist Francis Hines.

Whipple became aware of the art from a friend, George Martin, who had been getting a barn in Watertown, Connecticut, ready for sale.

When Whipple arrived, he discovered hundreds of pieces of art in a dumpster. Some of the artwork was dirty, while others were covered in plastic.

The two friends couldn’t bear to see what looked like a lifetime of someone’s work headed for the landfill, so they decided to save as much of the collection as possible.

Whipple noticed a mechanical theme within the artwork. He took the pieces home with him and examined them for clues to the artist’s identity.

Most of the paintings were signed “F. Hines,” but finally, he came across a 1961 canvas with the full name of Francis Mattson Hines.

He contacted Hines’ family after conducting thorough research on the artist’s life. The family gave Whipple permission to keep the work.

“I’d never seen work like this, with physical wrappings on the canvases themselves, over imagery that was quite professionally done,” said gallerist Hollis Taggart.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.