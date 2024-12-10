Her Husband Kissed Her Boss’s Wife At Her Company Christmas Party

This 27-year-old woman and her 28-year-old husband recently attended her company Christmas party, and it went down in absolute flames.

Her boss’s 54-year-old wife, Tiffany, was pretty much stammering as the night came to an end. Her boss was preoccupied with a game of pool, and they were all at two different tables either playing board games together or watching the action.

Her husband was enjoying himself and having a couple of drinks, and he was seated next to Tiffany. Her husband began to “comfort” Tiffany, as she was not that coherent.

“I start to notice that her hands are under the table, and my husband is rubbing her shoulder and [her] back,” she explained.

“This made me feel very uncomfortable, so I told my husband through my teeth to cut it out and stop touching her.”

She questioned her husband about whether he wanted to change seats with her, but as he got up, she moved them both to the opposite end of the table, far away from Tiffany.

She placed her husband between her and a different coworker. Then, her husband mentioned he had to use the bathroom, so he walked off.

Several minutes later, Tiffany jumped up to go after her husband. Less than 10 minutes after her husband had gone, one of the other partygoers stated that “someone’s husband” leaned in to kiss Tiffany!

When her husband returned, she didn’t even need to ask him if he was the one who had kissed Tiffany since there was lipstick all over his lips, but she did anyway.

She was horrified, as her husband never acts like this, and she was concerned about wrecking the mood at her first company Christmas event.

Thinking fast, she got a copy of the security camera footage from the bartender, but the kiss happened in a spot not covered by the cameras.

“The bar had a video camera in the private room and you can see in the video that my husband looks down the table at Tiffany and does three head nods towards the exit,” she said.

“That was when he told me he was going to the bathroom, and she followed him. The bar manager said that they went outside at separate times.”

“The other footage they have is my husband opens the door for Tiffany and the door closes, and he’s standing with his hands on his hip for quite a few seconds and then goes back inside.”

Her husband’s account is that he and Tiffany stepped outside, and that was when Tiffany wrapped her hands around his neck and pulled him in to kiss him.

They walked around the corner of the building and a second kiss went down before her husband moved away from Tiffany and told her they couldn’t hook up. Then he and Tiffany re-entered the bar.

A day after the disastrous party, her husband confessed that he implodes and engages in bad behavior whenever he consumes alcohol. Gee, you think? He promised to attend AA meetings and worries he might just be an alcoholic.

“We have been married for 8 months but been together for 7 years with no kids,” she continued. “Since he did not tell me and got caught red-handed. I am concerned that something like this will happen again, and there will not be a witness like this time.”

