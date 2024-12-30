His Sister Burst Into Tears When He Gifted Their Parents A Vacation To Italy, Yet Didn’t Include Her

This man and his wife are doing so well financially that they wanted to get their parents thoughtful presents to show that they truly appreciate everything they have done for them over the years.

So, they bought his mom and dad and his wife’s mom a vacation to Italy. He and his wife wrote out little cards and wrapped frames up detailing the gifts and presented them to their parents.

His little sisters, who are 20 and 15, were there when his parents and his wife’s mom got their presents. His mom and his wife’s mom were elated when they opened up their gifts, but then his 15-year-old sister burst into tears. He didn’t pay for his sister to go on the trip, which was why she was so hurt.

“This present is meant to treat our parents to something special where they can relax for 10 days without taking care of another person,” he explained.

“It is also a trip so that my wife and I can spend time with them. My little sister made the moment about herself, and then it led to my mother immediately saying for her to come.”

“My wife was upset [by] this as she looked forward to this moment, but it became shadowed by my little sister’s response.”

Back when he and his wife picked out this trip, they really wanted to just spend quality time with their parents and nobody else.

He asked his 20-year-old and 22-year-old sisters to babysit his 15-year-old sister in advance of the trip, which they agreed to. He even suggested that all of his sisters could stay over at his home in case it was more convenient.

So when his parents unwrapped their gifts, and his sister started sobbing, he pointed out that he did not wish for his sister to tag along, as that’s the opposite of the intention he and his wife had. He also feels his sister is undeserving of a vacation in Italy due to her reaction.

rudi1976 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

“My parents buckled down and said that if my younger sister could not come on the trip, they did not want to go,” he added.

“My mom states that it is because she would be worried sick about being apart from my sister, and she didn’t want to be away from her for that long. It would make sense, but my wife and I took my younger sister to Hawaii over the summer for 10 days, away from my parents, and they had no issue.”

“We feel really hurt because they are now making the gift more dramatic than it needs to be. We are wondering if we are being too hard-headed or if we should just let my little sister come to save the trip. My little sister has not apologized for how she acted during the gift exchange, and my parents [have made] multiple excuses for why she reacted in that way.”

Canceling the vacation is out of the question, as that will only punish his wife’s mom, but he feels like his own mom and dad put him in a situation where he cannot win.

He thinks his options are to go to Italy alone with his wife and her mom, or they can open up the trip to include his little sister, and his parents will go too.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to inform his mom and dad that he doesn’t want his little sister coming to Italy with them.

