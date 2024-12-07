She Was Too Scared To Go Home After A Date Since She Was Afraid The Guy Would Follow Her

Anna Petrow - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One night, TikToker Mandy (@mandynotamanda) had her mom help babysit her young daughter overnight while she went on a date with a self-proclaimed “nice” guy named Kaleb. He was 32-years-old. They met through a dating app, and he had invited her out for drinks.

Mandy was very clear about the fact that she had a daughter and that she didn’t want to stay out too late because she needed to get some rest.

So, they met up for drinks at a place near her house. She got bad vibes from him, and after about an hour and a half, she told him that she had to go home and get some sleep. They walked out to their cars, and she gave him a brief side hug.

Then, she got into her car and waited for him to leave because she was terrified he would try to follow her home.

Once he pulled out of the parking lot, she returned to the bar and told the bartender that she was too scared to go home.

In his text messages, he was persistent about coming over to her place even though this was only their first date.

He kept saying that he would “do anything” for her. He even admitted that he had been waiting for her at the gas station down the road, hoping she would change her mind.

Kaleb then continued to complain about how he was tired of being alone and was “desperately craving human touch,” sending her an entire series of messages. He told her not to contact him again.

But the next morning, he kept texting her and accused her of hiding the fact that she had a kid. Unfortunately, he unmatched her on the dating app before she could report him.

Many women in the comments section of Mandy’s video questioned why she didn’t just block his phone number immediately.

She explained that her ex-fiancé was put in prison for domestic violence, and the reason that justice was able to be served was because she kept receipts of all the text messages he sent her.

They provided solid proof that he was a dangerous person. By not blocking her ex, she was able to keep herself safe because she knew what his next move was since he would often threaten her in the messages.

That past situation with her ex helped her stay safe from Kaleb. Her instincts told her that he would be watching and waiting for her. By not blocking Kaleb, she was able to figure out when he was far enough away for her to get home safely.