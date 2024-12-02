Reindeer Chow Is A Must-Have For Christmas Parties, And It Also Makes For A Delicious Gift

TikTok - @gariannestable - pictured above is the reindeer chow

A fun holiday twist on the classic puppy chow, reindeer chow is a must-have for all Christmas parties. Combined with a variety of both sweet and savory tidbits, it’s perfect for feeding a crowd.

It’s loaded with flavor, and with each bite that floods your taste buds, you can get a sampling of something different. That’s not an experience you can have from just any old holiday treat.

TikToker Garianne (@gariannestable) has a recipe for some delicious and crunchy reindeer chow. It’s absolutely addictive; every time you walk past a bowl of it, you’ll be tempted to grab a handful. This reindeer chow recipe takes eight ingredients to make.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups of creamy peanut butter

5 cups of Chex cereal

1 cup of pretzels

2 cups of powdered sugar

1 cup of red and green M&Ms

1 cup of mini peanut butter cups

1/2 cup of chopped walnuts

Directions:

Start by combining the Chex cereal and pretzel pieces in a large bowl. Next, melt the chocolate chips and peanut butter together in a separate bowl. You can do this either on the stovetop or in the microwave.

If you’re melting the ingredients in the microwave, make sure to do so in thirty-second intervals until it has adequately melted.

Next, pour the peanut butter and chocolate mixture over the cereal and pretzels. Stir until each piece is thoroughly covered.

Then, chill it in the refrigerator for about thirty minutes until the mixture is just about to set. Remove it from the refrigerator and sprinkle powdered sugar on top, gently incorporating it until it’s evenly distributed throughout the chow.

Finally, add the M&Ms, walnuts, and peanut butter cups and stir to combine. Then, transfer it to a serving bowl and set it out for everyone to enjoy! The end result is an amazing combination of contrasting textures and flavors.

According to Garianne, the reindeer chow can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five to seven days.

Give this reindeer chow out as a gift, or make a whole bowl for yourself; it’s up to you!

