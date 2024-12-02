Her Daughter Asked Her To Pick Her Up From A Sleepover After She Noticed Cameras In Her Friend’s Bedroom

Tasneem/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual children

This woman has an 11-year-old daughter who just went to her friend’s house for a sleepover, and that’s the last one she’s going to allow her daughter to attend after what happened.

Her daughter and one other girl were present at this friend’s home, and the girls are all the same age. Well, at 1 a.m., her daughter texted her their safe word, and she knew she had to come pick her up.

Wondering what to say to the other mom, she simply texted that her daughter wasn’t feeling the best, so she was going to come scoop her up.

When she pulled up to get her daughter from the sleepover, she was already waiting for her right by the front door.

Later on, when they were alone, her daughter told her something horrifying. Apparently, her daughter’s friend has cameras in her bedroom.

The parents of her daughter’s friend said to her daughter that the cameras were shut off for the sleepover and they were just there for security.

“My daughter could tell they were still on because the light was still on, so she placed a shirt over them,” she explained.

“The parent came into the room, removed the shirt, didn’t say anything, and left….I feel absolutely disgusted right now and do not know what to do about this.”

“She did not get changed in the room, but her friend did. The mom is a respected member of the community and is involved in the school system.”

She just doesn’t see how her daughter’s friend would need to have two separate cameras in her bedroom to keep an eye on her.

This little girl is a good kid, not someone mixed up with the wrong crowd or activities. It has crossed her mind that perhaps her daughter’s friend has a medical condition, and that is why there’s a need for the cameras.

Even if that’s a theoretical possibility, she thinks it’s so messed up to still have them on with two other little girls sleeping over.

“My daughter felt like their house was a “kidnapper’s” house, and I have never been more proud of her for following her gut, but also terrified,” she added.

“I feel like I have a responsibility to do something about this, at least let the other mom know…but from past experiences, I know things like this are not easy, and there are a lot of people who would rather just turn a blind eye.”

What advice do you have for her?

