Her Husband Knows Her Dream Is To Move To Japan, But He Just Revealed He Will Never Go With Her

Four years ago, this 26-year-old woman started dating her husband, who is the same age as her, and last October, they got hitched.

Now, her husband is aware that her dream is to move to Japan. She’s been diligently studying the language, and her goal is to be an English teacher when she relocates to Asia.

She’s invested three years into being tutored so she can master Japanese, and she’s about to take steps to get her certificate that will allow her to teach English to foreign students.

She even knows where she can get a job after obtaining this certificate. She’s been discussing with her husband where she would like to move to in Japan, but then he made it clear that if she makes the move, he’s not going with her.

As she was going over her plans, her husband stared at her and wanted to know if their marriage would be long-distance then.

Her husband went on to say that he will not take a plane or even a boat to get to Japan, admitting that he’s got no interest in relocating, even though this is her dream.

He came up with a bunch of excuses, but it all comes down to them not being on the same page about their futures.

“I have no idea why he didn’t say anything like this earlier. He knew from the start this is what I always wanted, and now he’s saying he thought I was just going to teach online,” she added.

“That he didn’t realize I actually wanted to live there. I don’t know what to do. I don’t feel like this is something [to] leave him over, but this is something I’ve wanted to do since I was 11-years-old. My parents never supported the idea, and so I had to wait until I was financially independent and stable enough to start formally learning everything.”

“I’ve put a lot of my time and money into this dream. It was finally within sight, but he won’t budge. He just keeps shooting it down whenever I try to come up with a way for us to move there. He says it’s useless to even try…I don’t know what to do.”

If her husband had been honest about not wanting to move to Japan back when she met him, she never would have kept seeing him.

What advice do you have for her?

