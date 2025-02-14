Her Husband Wants Her To Join His Relationship With His New Girlfriend, Even Though She Filed For Divorce Already

This woman has been married to her 33-year-old husband for the last five years, and she just filed for divorce after finding out that he has not been faithful for the majority of the time they’ve been together.

She really wasn’t aware that he’s been up to no good until recently, and now she’s freaking out because her husband is not accepting her wanting to divorce him.

Instead, he’s saying he still needs her to be a part of his life, and she might just want to figure out a way to be with him, as she’s aware there are tons of lonely people out there, and she’s afraid to be one of them.

Now, the last girl her husband cheated on her with is 19, and this girl knew that her husband was married and not in an open relationship. Yet, this girl and her husband kept on seeing one another for nine months.

“I found out he’d been bringing her around mutual friends, calling her his GF, taking her out after his work (he’d come in the evening, so I didn’t know for a long time),” she explained.

“Eventually, after I found out, he started staying the night at her house for days and tried to make it normal to have a couple nights with her.”

She spent six entire months informing her husband that if he didn’t dump his girlfriend and start focusing on her instead, she would be filing for divorce as soon as 2025 hit.

Her husband failed to heed her warnings, and she was very honest about what she needed for him to step up and do in order to remain in their marriage.

She didn’t think she was asking for a lot. But then her husband said that he’s not interested in breaking up with his side chick.

He went on to say that she needs to be accepting of his affair since men are designed to cheat on women. Yikes!

She suggested that perhaps she should get a boyfriend of her own, but he shut that down and said she’s not allowed to do that.

She followed through with filing for divorce, as promised, and her husband moved out of their home. Though, he’s not giving up without a fight.

“He is now trying to tell me that I need to meet his GF, that he wants me in his life, [and to] be open to the relationship since “I’ve never tried it before” that it could be exciting and an adventure (um I’m straight don’t like women like that and…I’m not sharing a man),” she explained.

That’s right – he’s trying to convince her to join him and his girlfriend and be in one big, happy, open relationship. A literal love triangle.

Her husband has accused her of not having spent any time on her personal growth since she’s not exactly excited to be part of his love life with his new girl.

He also insulted her and said she’s going to be old and bored before she finds another basic man.

“All that to say, he has a way of making me feel like the problem, and now I start wondering if he’s right,” she concluded.

Do you think she should entertain his new relationship suggestion?

