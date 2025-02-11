Here’s The Net Worth Of Kendrick Lamar, Which Certainly Has Been Boosted By His Feud With Drake

Oleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

We’re not even halfway through February, yet it’s already been a major month for Kendrick Lamar.

First, the Compton, California, native snagged Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” at the 2025 Grammys on February 2.

Then, the 37-year-old rapper headlined the Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, joined by other celebs such as SZA, DJ Mustard, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams.

Kendrick’s back-and-forth rap feud with Drake, which began on March 22, 2024, with a diss at the Canadian rapper and singer in “Like That,” has kept his name heavily in headlines ever since.

Now, in the wake of his halftime performance, which ended with the words “Game Over” lit up in the crowd behind him, many are wondering how much money Kendrick has managed to make throughout his lofty career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper is estimated to be worth approximately $140 million. Through a combination of music sales, tours, streaming royalties, endorsements, and real estate ventures, Kendrick has reportedly earned over $250 million.

Kendrick debuted his first album, “Section.80,” on July 2, 2011. Since then, he’s released five more studio albums: “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” in 2012, “To P*mp a Butterfly” in 2015, “Damn” in 2017, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” in 2022, and “GNX” in 2024.

By 2018, he earned $60 million in a single year, making him one of the highest-paid artists. That same year, Kendrick also received a Pulitzer Prize for Music, becoming the first non-classical or non-jazz artist to win the prestigious award.

Aside from his personal music endeavors, he’s worked on projects like the production and curation of the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Additionally, Kendrick has reportedly earned “millions from endorsement deals with Nike and American Express” and co-founded a creative agency specializing in music, film, and advertising, known as pgLang, in 2020.

The star has an impressive real estate portfolio, too. Most of his holdings are in California, where he owns residences in Eastvale, Calabasas, Manhattan Beach, Bel Air, and Brentwood. But, in 2023, the star bought his first East Coast property, an $8.6 million penthouse in Brooklyn.

Now, following his Super Bowl LIX halftime show, it’s unclear what other ventures Kendrick has in the works. What is known, however, is that performers at the Super Bowl are not directly paid by the NFL.

Instead, the show provides a major platform that’s said to bolster streaming numbers and music sales for artists.

Given the latest performance, alongside Kendrick’s recent release of his album “GNX,” the streaming and purchases of his music will likely see another increase.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek