A Guy Asked Her Out To A $670 Dinner And Made Her Pay The Bill

hedgehog94 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A woman named Lucia, who goes by @lucialarosa on TikTok, had a guy ask her out to a very expensive restaurant.

Lucia assumed the guy must have liked her a lot to have invited her out on a first date at such a nice place. He was giving off a couple of red flags, but as soon as he name-dropped that restaurant, Lucia was all in.

The evening of their date arrived, and they ordered drinks after getting to the place. Lucia was pleasantly surprised at first that this guy was taking the initiative to order for them.

“He takes the lead, like the man, and starts ordering appetizers – five appetizers,” Lucia explained in her video.

They were chit-chatting, ordered another round of drinks, and polished off their apps, which were pretty small to begin with.

It then came time to pick out their pricey dinners, and they got a third round of drinks. When they finished their dinners, they ordered dessert.

As soon as the check landed on their table and Lucia mentioned she had to get going, this guy’s attitude instantly changed.

He got offended that Lucia was ready to head home, but their date had already lasted three and a half hours. Lucia stated that she was not trying to hurt his feelings, it just was that they had spent a lot of time in the restaurant.

“With zero remorse, he says, ‘Looks like I forgot my wallet,'” Lucia said. “What does that mean? He turns into another human I’m telling you.”

hedgehog94 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

It was one of the strangest moments of Lucia’s life, and this guy once again said his wallet was nowhere to be found.

The server started at Lucia, almost as if to warn her against footing the bill. In the end, Lucia did pay, and the total was $670.96. Yikes.

Lucia then excused herself to go to the bathroom, yet she never went back to the table.

She’s left wondering how you would have handled that one.

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski