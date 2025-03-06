She Went On A Nine-Hour First Date With A Guy Who Gave Her An In-Depth Tour Of His House, Invited Himself Over To Her Place, And Overstayed His Welcome

Valerii Apetroaiei - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Toriana, who goes by @torianazander on TikTok, is dishing on the nine-hour first date she went on back in college where the guy overstayed his welcome and invited himself over to her place after giving her an in-depth tour of his own house.

Toriana had a lot of mutual friends in common with this guy, and he hounded her for two years, saying he would love to take her out on a dinner date.

She turned him down but never had a valid reason. Everyone who knew this guy thought he was amazing, yet she thought the vibes were off.

After continuously saying no, he kept on pursuing her, so she finally agreed to let him take her out. Instead of dinner, they decided to take a hike and he picked her up.

When they reached the top of the mountain, this guy pulled out a hammock and some drinks and wanted to relax.

Toriana had enough after some time, so she had to tell him to get the show on the road. On their way back to her place, he mentioned he had to drop by his house first, and Toriana didn’t have a problem with that.

When they got there, he invited her inside and offered to give her a tour, mentioning his house was neat.

“So I go in, and mind you, I get really good gut feelings, so there was no alarm bells happening, so it’s not that kind of story,” Toriana explained in her video.

“And so, I go into his house, and this guy gives me a full tour, literally to the point where he was showing me the baseboards of his house.”

Valerii Apetroaiei – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He was going on about how his house was built in 1910, and all the baseboards were original. That was a little too much for Toriana by way of details, but she wasn’t rude to him, she just kept allowing the tour to go on.

His house was strange, with many intriguing things in it, but Toriana was so tired from the hike that she wanted to head home to nap.

When they arrived at her place, the guy offered to walk her to the door. Toriana opened up her front door, and he just let himself inside with her!

Toriana’s roommates were on the couch, and this guy walked over, plopped down, and started chit-chatting with her roommates.

Her roomies thought he was great, and at close to 5 p.m., he said they should grab drinks and chill at a local park.

Toriana had literally spent all day with him since he got her at 9 a.m., and she very kindly tried to tell him their date was over. Her one roommate Julia said the park sounded great so Toriana was roped into going to the park.

“I was literally like laying on my back, facing up, in the grass, while he and Julia were on the blanket, visiting, and hanging out,” Toriana.

“And I was like, I just want to go home and nap. And I didn’t get home until 6 p.m. He picked me up at 9 a.m. It was a nine-hour date. I never saw him again.”

What’s the longest date you have ever been on?

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski