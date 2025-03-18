Her Ex-Husband Called Her A Hypocrite For Not Accepting His Affair Child, But Welcoming Her New Husband’s Kids With Open Arms

Red Cristal - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman was truly in love with her ex-husband Frank. Sometime after they tied the knot, she learned that she was unable to have kids.

There was nothing that doctors could do to improve her chances of being a mom. Frank was not open to adopting kids, as he admitted he would be unable to love a child that wasn’t his own.

Frank promised he would never leave her over her infertility, but then he brought up having a kid with another woman, which she was not accepting of.

Well, then she discovered that Frank got his coworker pregnant. He mentioned that he would hate to divorce her and expressed that he wanted to stay married, but she ultimately filed for divorce.

Frank then went on to marry his affair partner, and this all went down two years ago. She has since gone on to meet Mark, and they’re getting married soon.

Mark is absolutely wonderful, and he has two little sons from his previous marriage, who are five and three. Mark’s kids are will him throughout the week and they stay over on alternating weekends. Mark is an amazing dad, which is one of the qualities she appreciates about him.

Well, Frank has since heard about her plans to tie the knot with Mark, and he’s been attempting to contact her.

“Today, he showed up outside my work. He accused me of being a hypocrite—accepting Mark’s kids but refusing to accept his,” she explained.

“He said that all he ever wanted was to build a life with me and grow old together and that I was being unfair for not accepting him under the same circumstances.”

“Logically, I see why he thinks it’s the same situation, but it doesn’t feel the same. The thought of Frank and his child still hurts me, yet I don’t feel the same way about Mark and his kids. Frank insists it’s the same, but is it?”

