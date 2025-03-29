His Deadbeat Dad’s Ex-Wife Called Him A Monster For Not Wanting A Role In Her Child’s Life

ajr_images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this 17-year-old guy was only two, his mom and dad got divorced. He then went to live with his mom, but she sadly died five years later, and his dad stepped in to prevent him from landing in foster care.

His dad was never a big part of his life prior to his mom’s death, and after he went to live with him, he still wasn’t a great parent.

But his dad did ensure he had food and shelter, so that was helpful to him. He quickly became accustomed to doing everything on his own, and he spent the majority of his time with his friends at their homes.

He made sure not to overstay his welcome with his friends, and that’s been a successful strategy for him. In less than a year, he will be able to move on and no longer have to deal with his dad.

“When I was 15, my dad started dating someone, and they got married right before my 16th birthday. They were married for a few months when my dad left her,” he explained.

“She was pregnant at the time. He told her he wanted to divorce, and that was it. She moved out but tried to win him back, and she tried to build some kind of relationship with me and she said she wanted me to know her baby.”

He had no interest, so he never bothered responding. After the baby arrived, a DNA test was performed, confirming his dad is the father of this baby.

Right after that, the divorce was made official. He’s never met this child, and his dad isn’t involved in this child’s life at all.

Child support is removed from his dad’s paychecks, and that’s the extent of his dad’s support for this kid. His dad’s ex-wife has constantly attempted to contact him through social media as well as text messages.

ajr_images – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He blocked her number and switched his accounts to private, but she still is reaching out to him from random phone numbers.

His dad’s ex mentioned that he’s technically a sibling to her own child, so she wants them to have a great bond, but he doesn’t want this.

He finally texted his dad’s ex back, stating that he couldn’t care less about her and her child, so he would like her to leave him alone for good.

“I blocked that number then but she did what she keeps doing,” he continued. “My next step is once I’m 18, get a new number, and just move on.”

“But ever since I sent that text, she’s been calling me names and saying only a monster wouldn’t love their own flesh and blood sibling.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to make it clear to his dad’s ex that he wants no involvement in her life or her kid’s either.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski