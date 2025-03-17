She Got An Email From A Cemetery That Found A Voodoo Doll With Her Personal Information On It

Zacarias da Mata - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Voodoo dolls have been around since ancient times, and voodoo dolls as depicted in a more modern context are tiny figurines fashioned to resemble a particular person.

Those dolls then have spells performed on them and pins stuck into them in an effort to cause pain and suffering to the real-life person they’re modeled after.

Now, what would you do if a cemetery emailed you to say that they found a voodoo doll on their property with your personal information on it?

That’s what happened to this woman three days ago when she opened up her inbox and was met with an email allegedly from a funeral home manager.

The voodoo doll their cemetery groundskeeper found had her email address, phone number, date of birth, and full name along with it. Creepy, right?

“We understand this might be unsettling, and we want to ensure that you are aware of this discovery,” the funeral home director wrote to her.

“We want to assure you that this type of discovery is not uncommon, as some individuals occasionally misuse the grounds for spiritual or occult practices. We take such matter seriously and want to ensure that you are informed.”

The funeral home director went on to say that they were happy to arrange for her to stop by the cemetery and pick the voodoo doll up, or they could dispose of it in a respectful manner.

While this certainly comes across as a legitimate and professional email, she is concerned that her ex might just be behind it.

Since the place was closed over the weekend, she was not able to get in contact with them to check the validity of the voodoo doll.

She’s worried that if this is a fake email, her ex is trying to lure her into a cemetery alone to meet with him.

How do you think she should handle this situation?

