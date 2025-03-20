She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Deleted Messages Out Of Her Phone From Other Men

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Gabriella, who goes by @gabriella.gissellexo on TikTok, went on a first date with a guy who literally went through her phone and deleted messages she received from other guys.

Gabriella said she met this guy through Instagram – he slid into her DMs. He’s actually a public figure, which Gabriella admits should have been red flag number one.

They FaceTimed, and Gabriella thought the sparks were flying. So when this man asked to take her out on a first date, she said yes. They went out for dinner and then headed to a club afterward.

“Dinner was a vibe, but I’m also the type of person where I can literally bring the personality out of a rock,” Gabriella explained in her video.

When the night came to an end, this guy asked Gabriella if she would come home with him. She said no, and instead of taking an Uber back to her place, she told this guy he could give her a ride instead.

Since they were headed in the same direction, Gabriella thought it would be nice for him to be a gentleman and make sure she got home safely.

While they were in his car headed to her house, this guy asked Gabriella if he could have her phone.

He mentioned that his phone had died, and he didn’t know how to get to her place. She handed over her phone thinking he was entirely using it for directions.

“The next day, I go to my DMS because I knew that certain people had messaged me and I have a photographic memory so…I could close my eyes and tell you where a shoe was two weeks ago,” Gabriella said.

Gabriella was missing several DMS, and in her phone, she had texts deleted too. It then occurred to Gabriella that her date had gone digging through her phone to delete messages she got from other men.

She thought it was such a crazy thing to do on a first date that she blocked him and never spoke to him again.

What would you do if someone did that to you?

