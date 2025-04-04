A Guy Poured His Beer On Her To Be Funny While On A Date At A Baseball Game

YM studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Paige (@paigemarquez17) got free tickets to a baseball game, she already had someone in mind that she wanted to take.

But a guy she matched with on a dating app had expressed his interest in going, as he really loved the sport. So, she decided to go with him instead.

They met up in Manhattan, and from there, they went to the stadium together. She was expecting to have a fun, casual first date, but it turned out to be the opposite. At first, it was fine. He was a little boring, but that was okay.

About 30 minutes into the commute, he started to annoy her. He kept asking her the same questions over and over even though she had already answered them. He didn’t seem to remember her responses.

For instance, she told him that she was originally from Jupiter, Florida. But by the end of the date, he kept saying that she was from Miami.

He had also lied about his height, claiming that he was six feet tall even though he wasn’t much taller than her, which was just another strike against him.

She was willing to look past the fib, but his behavior later on in the game made that impossible. When they arrived at the game, he bought her a drink.

Throughout the game, he was very inattentive. At one point, he got up to get himself some food and didn’t bother to ask if she wanted anything, even when she had clearly finished her drink.

The tipping point was when the team scored a home run, and he poured his beer on top of her in excitement because he thought it would be funny.

YM studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Once she got over the shock of having sticky liquid poured all over her, she immediately got up to leave.

Annoyed beyond belief, she told him to stay and enjoy the game because she no longer wanted to continue this date. He then asked her to wire him some money for the drink he bought her.

She just walked away, dripping in regret and beer. If anything, he should’ve paid her for the beer he dumped on her.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan