Her Neighbor Stalked Her And She Was Forced To Move For Her Own Safety

When her neighbor across the hall started stalking her, TikToker Emily (@rosewitdachalk) was forced to move away for her own safety. Here’s how the stalking began.

So, her stalker was a man who was 45 to 50 years old. From the moment he moved into the apartment building, he had been trying to find any excuse to talk to her.

He would always compliment her and ask when he could take her on a date. She made it clear that she was not interested, but that did not stop him from trying to talk to her.

Emily has two big dogs that she needs to take on frequent walks. Every time she opened her door and went into the hallway, he would show up and follow her.

Since he was just across the hall, he could hear her comings and goings.

He started going out of his way to pet the dogs and said stuff about how he needed the dogs to like him and not be scared of him.

One Sunday, she took her dogs for a walk, and he followed her around everywhere. She felt more uncomfortable than ever before. She decided to take her dogs to the park, so she got them into the car and drove away.

When she returned, she came through the back door. He could see her coming down the hallway, so he walked out and blocked her apartment door, asking why she wasn’t talking to him.

She pushed him out of the way and entered her apartment, quickly locking it behind her. She watched him watching her through the peephole and waited for him to go back inside his apartment.

When the coast was clear, she quietly went back out to get a bag of dog food in her car. As she walked back into the building carrying an 80-pound bag of dog food, she saw him trying to pick her lock.

