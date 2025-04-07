His Wife Is Threatening To File For Divorce If He Exits The Military

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This man is currently in the military, but he wants to leave, and it’s something that he and his wife are currently arguing about.

His wife is now threatening to leave him if he does follow through on getting out of the military. He and his wife have been together since back in high school, and they got married close to eleven years ago.

He considers his wife to be his soulmate, and he values the time they have spent with one another. They also have three children who are one, two, and seven.

“I joined the military right out of high school, and we got married as soon as I finished training,” he explained.

“Since then, I’ve deployed three times to Afghanistan as a 19D Cavalry Scout, and in 2020, I commissioned and became a helicopter pilot. During this time, my wife has absolutely crushed it in school and is now working full-time as a pediatric nurse.”

“I have the opportunity to leave the military in 2026, and I badly want to do it—for several reasons, but mainly because I miss my children so much.”

He’s only been home for 16 months out of the last three years, since he’s constantly deployed or away on certain assignments.

It makes him sad to spend so much time apart from his family, and he’s too exhausted to keep this all up. But as for his wife, she hates the fact that he’s ready to call it quits.

His wife puts him down when he brings up his desire to leave the military. She says he has to stay to give their family the security they need.

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She has also told him he’s going to be a terrible parent if he allows his kids to be put in a place of financial instability following his career change.

He and his wife cannot have a civil discussion about him wanting to leave. Instead, it always turns into a horrific argument.

“Right now, we bring in about $200K after taxes. I’ve completed my bachelor’s degree and have already been accepted to a very good university (top 10 in the country) to pursue my master’s in business,” he added.

“The long-term earning potential is off the charts. New graduates of the program are averaging $200K starting salaries, with 95% landing a job within three months of graduating.”

“Our income would definitely drop while I’m in school—probably down to around $150K between my wife’s salary, my GI Bill, and VA disability—but after two years, we’d be doing far better than we are now.”

This seems like a great way to set himself and his family up for the future, and it will give him the opportunity to be more present with his family.

It’s hurtful that his wife is saying she will file for divorce if he follows through with what he wants to do. He’s left wondering if perhaps he should stay in the military since his wife wants this.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski