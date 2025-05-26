She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Left Their Waitress $0 For A Tip And Said He Never Tips When He Goes Out To Eat

uhdenis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What would you consider to be a dealbreaker on a first date? For TikToker @hannahnad1ne, a dining disaster involving a bad tipping moment was enough to turn her off.

So, she had been super excited to go on a date with this guy she was talking to. They made plans for him to visit her, as he lived two hours away. The night before, they video chatted for five hours, so she didn’t get much sleep.

The next day, he showed up at her door with a gift for Valentine’s Day. Then, they went to paint pottery and talked the whole time. When they got hungry, they headed over to the Mexican restaurant next door for dinner.

He ordered a beer, and she opted for a blackberry margarita. Dinner went really well, that is, until they received the bill.

The total came out to about $50. She pulled out her credit card and asked if they should split the bill. He told her that he had it covered.

But then, he kept giving her weird looks and started acting somewhat secretive. When she asked if something was wrong, he showed her the bill.

She saw that he had left zero dollars for the tip. Thinking it was supposed to be a joke, she asked him if he was going to give the server cash instead.

He said no and revealed that he never tipped at restaurants. For five to 10 minutes, they went back and forth about how he needed to leave a tip. She even offered to transfer some money to him since she didn’t have any cash on hand, but he refused to let her.

Finally, they left the restaurant. She was still in shock over the fact that he refused to tip and disappointed because the date had been going so well. He continued to defend himself, pointing out that tipping culture had become extremely toxic in recent years.

She agreed but still did not see that as an excuse to refrain from tipping servers, given that they aren’t paid a livable wage by their employers.

They rely on tips to make money. She felt an immense amount of guilt for leaving the restaurant without tipping, but he seemed totally okay with ruining someone else’s day.

Obviously, they are no longer talking. And, the next day, she even returned to the restaurant to give the server a tip.

