Her Landlord Locks The Bathroom Door Overnight So She Can’t Use It, And She Had An Accident In Her Bedroom

This 24-year-old girl currently lives in a condo. The unit is one bathroom and one bedroom, and her landlord made the living room into a bedroom and rented her actual bedroom out.

She and her landlord verbally agreed that the kitchen and bathroom are off-limits after 10 p.m., as that will wake her landlord up if she uses any of the facilities late at night.

She did let her landlord know that she gets done with work at 9 p.m., and it can take her some time to commute home, so she wouldn’t always be able to stick to the 10 p.m. rule.

“Nowhere in the lease does it mention restricted bathroom access,” she explained. “After a year of living here, the owner began to lock the bathroom door at night and not provide me with a key.”

“I told her I didn’t agree with this, and she refused to stop. I told her I had health issues and couldn’t control my bladder, and she ignored me.”

“This caused me to not have access to the bathroom if I got home late, and not have the ability to relieve myself if I needed to at night. I had an accident in my room cause I had an emergency, which damaged the carpet.”

Several weeks back, she had to undergo surgery, which she told her landlord about in advance, yet her landlord still locked the bathroom overnight.

Not being able to go to the bathroom when she needs to has made her completely distressed. One evening, she came home, and the bathroom door was already locked, so she was forced to sleep with her contact lenses in.

It could have resulted in an eye infection, but thankfully, it didn’t. Since she can’t freely use the facilities, she has to often hold it for hours on end, which she’s concerned will give her health problems.

She has never rented a place before, so she knows that in hindsight, she should not have allowed her landlord to bully her like this.

What advice do you have for her?

