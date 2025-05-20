She Went On A Bad Date With A Guy Who Seemed Like A Serial Killer

When TikToker Tiffanie Matthews (@tiffaniematthews) was 21 years old and in college, she went on a date with a guy who was probably a serial killer. They met at a bar and had a really great conversation, so they exchanged phone numbers.

For their first date, he picked her up in a super nice sports car. However, he did not open the door for her, which should’ve been her first red flag.

Still, the date went well. Afterward, they tried to plan a second date, but it was the week before finals, so Tiffanie was pretty busy.

One night, while she was studying, he asked if he could bring her some food. She told him that they could go on a walk, even though it was 10 p.m.

He needed to get gas first, and she waited an hour and a half for him to show up. When he did, he picked her up in a beat-up old car, which was much different from what he had previously been driving.

Immediately, he explained that he had dogs and didn’t want them to ride in the nice car. He also made multiple jokes about murdering her and said that he was so excited to see her that he was wearing two different shoes.

As they went on this walk, Tiffanie emphasized that her friends had her location and lied about how her dad was a cop.

He questioned her about the accuracy of her location tracker and pointed out that she was very aware of her surroundings.

He also tried to get her to walk around a dark hill, but she refused. For some reason, she agreed to go sit on the rocks by the water.

She made sure to sit next to the railing in case she needed to run away. At that point, she was feeling extremely uneasy.

He made yet another murder joke, so she started texting her friends to see if they could come get her. Out of the corner of her eye, she saw him fiddling with something in his pocket. She quickly jumped up and announced that she was going home.

He was upset that she wanted to leave so soon. When they walked back to the parking lot, he angrily yanked open his car door. As she opened the door on the passenger side to grab her purse, she noticed that his gas tank was empty.

She backed away and looked around for someone who could help her. There was a couple sitting in their car nearby, so she knocked on their window and asked if she could wait with them until her ride came because she didn’t feel safe.

Her date sped off after she did that. She blocked his phone number and was terrified for weeks afterward. Fortunately, she never saw or heard from him again.

