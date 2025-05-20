His Daughter Dropped Out Of College So Whenever She Asks Him For Money, He Questions Her About When She’s Going Back To School

uinmine - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man has a 24-year-old daughter who is a college dropout. She did go to school for two years prior to walking away from her education, and she currently works as a barista.

Right after his daughter dropped out of college, she moved in with her boyfriend. However, his daughter and her boyfriend are financially struggling, as they don’t make enough money to support their lives.

Her daughter’s boyfriend is a server, and they all live in Southern California, so it’s hard for them to keep up financially.

“My daughter has asked me for financial help a few times the past year, and whenever she did, I would ask her when she is going back to school,” he explained.

“At first, she would say she’s still trying to figure it out, but recently, she blew up and told me and my wife that she is an adult and let her live her own life.”

“I told her to go ahead and be an adult and stop asking us for money. That being an adult means taking responsibility.”

He hasn’t talked to his daughter since that conversation, and he’s not trying to be mean; he’s just trying to help her succeed.

He is aware that questioning his daughter about when she plans to resume college creates a good deal of pressure, but he’s not trying to make her do something she doesn’t want to do.

Also, he and his wife don’t care what she wants to study; it’s not like they’re going to force her to get a degree that they approve of.

“We would pay for her tuition and living expenses like before as long as she goes back to college or goes to a trade school so she can get a better-paying job and be more financially stable,” he continued.

“The situation is very frustrating for my wife and me because we both grew up poor in developing countries (different countries in Southeast Asia), and our families struggled after immigrating to the US.”

“My wife and I waited until we were in our 30s and financially stable before having kids, so they didn’t have to go through the struggles we did. It feels like a slap in the face that she is wasting the opportunity to have an easier path we worked so hard to provide for her.”

He’s left wondering if it makes him a jerk to bring up his daughter going back to college whenever she asks him for money.

What do you think?

