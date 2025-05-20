She Went On A Gym Date With A Guy Who Tried To Show Off And Kiss Her Mid-Workout

robert lerich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When TikToker Keilani (@keilani.olivia) matched with a guy on a dating app, things were looking promising. The conversation was going pretty well, and according to his profile, it seemed like they had a lot in common. At one point, they started talking about how they both liked working out and going to the gym.

So, he decided that their first date was going to be a gym date, which she was not a fan of. What she really wanted was for him to plan a date, take her out to dinner, and pay for it. He also wanted to meet at her gym because it was nicer than his.

As she was on the way to her gym, he called her saying that he had already arrived. She was less than five minutes away.

When she got there, she waited in the lobby but didn’t see him anywhere. She called him a few times, but he didn’t pick up the phone. She waited for another 10 minutes before he called back.

He told her that he was already upstairs. As she headed up to the women’s locker room, she saw him come out of the men’s locker room.

He greeted her and then immediately began complaining about how he parked at the wrong parking garage, so he had to pay $5 for parking.

Next, he proceeded to show her the multiple pictures he had taken of the men’s locker room. When she asked what workouts he wanted to do, he insisted on doing chest and triceps.

He also told her that they didn’t need to warm up before lifting weights. By the second set, she had already pulled a muscle.

He completely ignored her when she said she didn’t want to do chest workouts anymore, and was confused when she got up to wipe off her bench. Furthermore, he made fun of her for wiping the machine down.

The whole time, it seemed that he was just trying to show off how strong he was. He was not interested in having a real conversation.

Toward the end of their workout, he tried to kiss her. She swerved to avoid the kiss. Finally, it was time to leave, but he decided to stay and take advantage of the amenities at her gym, such as the steam room and sauna. He tried to kiss her again in the middle of the hallway, but she managed to fend him off.

Afterward, he sent her a text saying that he had had a good workout with her and wanted to go out again. Of course, she wasn’t going to do that. Hopefully, she doesn’t see him back at her gym!

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan