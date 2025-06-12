A Cashier At Aldi Tried To Make Her Sweep Up Her Toddler’s Snacks He Dropped

This woman recently brought her three children with her to go grocery shopping at Aldi, and they are four, two, and eighteen months.

While she was checking out, she asked the cashier if she could keep the shopping cart she had been using, as her children and belongings were in it. (In Aldi, they have a different cart that they load your groceries into as you place your items on the belt.)

She’s previously done this without an issue, as there’s always another cart close by, but this particular cashier declined and stated there wasn’t another cart available.

She could clearly see one free behind her that the person wasn’t using, but she just went along with what the cashier said.

She shuffled her 18-month-old into the new cart and said to her other two children that they had to stand right by that cart.

She tried to quickly pack her groceries while attempting to corral her kids, who were getting tired of grocery shopping.

Suddenly, the cashier handed her a dust pan and a broom and let her know she had to sweep up after her toddler, who had dropped his snacks on the floor.

“I looked under where he was sitting, and he had indeed dropped (probably purposely, the stinker) about 10-15 teddy grahams on the floor,” she explained.

“It would have taken all of 7 seconds and 2 sweeps of the broom to clean them up. I looked over at her register, and there was a new cashier working there, and there weren’t any customers. I looked back at this lady and asked her if she was telling me I needed to sweep. She said yes, she had already swept up some that he had dropped over near her register.”

“I asked her if she was serious, that she can see I’m trying to put groceries away and keep my kids in check, and there are two available cashiers doing nothing, and she’s asking me to sweep up some teddy grahams?”

Now, if this cashier hadn’t handed her the broom, she still would have picked the snacks up and tossed them so as not to leave a mess.

She tries to be polite and clean up after her kids, even when she goes out to restaurants with them. However, it really irritated her that this cashier was attempting to make some kind of statement to her with the broom.

She declined to sweep up and responded to the cashier that she was not practicing good customer service. The cashier then called the manager over, which confused her further.

“Anyway, the manager comes to ask me what happened, and I’m fuming at this point, and this poor lady gets an earful,” she continued.

“She was nice enough and told me they’d speak with the employee, and I apologized for being upset and reassured her she didn’t do anything wrong, then I left. So [am I the jerk]? Is she? Are we both?! I think typically I would have laughed and thanked her for the broom, swept up, and then just felt sort of peeved about it, but kept it to myself.”

“But something about the interaction really bothered me today, this person sees me struggling to juggle groceries and my kids, and decides that’s the best time to hand me a broom. Like, read the room, babe.”

What’s your opinion on that?

You can read the original post below.

