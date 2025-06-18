She’s Ready To Make Her Husband Choose Between Her Or His Spoiled Brat Of A Daughter

Mat Hayward - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 49-year-old woman has spent the last three years married to her 53-year-old husband, but this is actually their second time being married to one another.

They actually got married the first time back when she was seventeen, but they filed for divorce less than a year after tying the knot.

There was too much pressure on them back then, and their families loved to meddle, which didn’t help. So, they parted ways and went on to have various marriages, relationships, and children.

She and her husband remained in contact, though, and they decided to give their love a second chance. At the time, her husband was living in Texas, and she was in Alabama.

Her husband agreed to move to her state to live with her five years ago, and he brought his 28-year-old daughter with him.

“She doesn’t have her driver’s license yet. She lives with us. I am feeling like a 3rd wheel in my marriage,” she explained.

“Everything seems to have to revolve around her and her schedule/wants. She wanted ducks and geese; she bought them, and now we’ve had to fix up shelter for them.”

“She wanted a snake, she bought a snake without asking if it was ok. It seems like anything she wants, she gets no matter what, and she doesn’t even ask first.”

She thinks counseling could help her and her husband deal with his spoiled brat of a daughter, and she believes she needs individual therapy on top of that for herself.

Mat Hayward – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

However, she’s upset that her husband makes his daughter the top priority and not her, so she’s thinking it’s time to make him choose between them.

It has also crossed her mind to just get divorced, as she’s that miserable. While she adores her husband, she just can’t keep dealing with his daughter.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski