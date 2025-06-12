Her Best Friend Slept With Her Boyfriend, Then Expected Her To Pay For A Retreat In Tulum Where She Could Regain Inner Peace After Cheating

Tommaso Lizzul - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

I honestly don’t know what I would do if my best friend slept with my partner, and then expected me to foot her bill for a healing retreat in Tulum.

Now, this girl has had a 22-year-old best friend named Maddy, and they’ve been glued to the hip since back in high school.

They got matching tattoos, they had sleepovers together every single weekend, and Maddy referred to her as her ‘platonic twin flame.’ That’s how close they were.

At the beginning of the year, she began dating her boyfriend, Jake, and their relationship proved to be pretty amazing.

She was pleased that Maddy liked Jake, and Maddy really did give her excellent advice regarding their relationship.

Maddy also pitched in to help her plan a romantic picnic with Jake, and she teased her about being the third wheel in their relationship. At the time, she found it endearing.

But then, she discovered that Maddy was secretly sleeping with Jake! She uncovered some terrible texts with Maddy saying she couldn’t wait to meet up with Jake after she fell asleep one night, and Maddy told Jake he felt ‘like home’ to her.

Clearly, Maddy had zero remorse. When she finally took the evidence to Maddy, Maddy simply replied that she never tried to get with Jake, but it happened since their ‘souls aligned.’

She wasted no time blocking Jake and Maddy, but Maddy couldn’t take a hint. One week after she attempted to cut Maddy out of her life, she emailed her a Google Doc with the title “Financial Support Request For Emotional Healing.”

Maddy requested $300 from her so that she could pay to go on a retreat in Tulum for Reiki sessions, journaling workshops, and therapy.

“Because apparently betraying me has been really hard on HER nervous system. SHE CHEATED ON ME. WITH MY BOYFRIEND. AND WANTS ME TO PAY FOR HER TO GO FIND INNER PEACE,” she explained.

“It gets worse. She says she packed a few of MY outfits ‘by accident’ when she left my place, but that wearing them makes her feel ‘safe and connected to her past self,’ and she’d appreciate it if I didn’t ask for them back. LIKE WHAT?”

“When I ignored her, she started commenting on my IG posts, saying ‘healing isn’t linear’ and DM’d MY MOM asking if she could send her some money because ‘losing both her soulmate and her support system at once’ has left her ’emotionally and spiritually homeless.'”

She’s not sure what planet Maddy is living on, but it can’t be Earth. She’s also appalled that Maddy is so entitled that she’s requesting money from her and her mom to fund her healing journey.

She didn’t end up sending Maddy any money, but she did forward the Google Doc to the place where Maddy works, just to be petty.

What do you think of that?

