She Walked In On Her Boyfriend Cheating On Her In Their Bedroom, And He Thinks She Owes Him An Apology For Breaking His Heart

uliasverdlova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It was only a couple of months ago when this 33-year-old woman walked in on her 34-year-old boyfriend cheating on her in their bedroom with one of their female friends.

As soon as she witnessed that, she sat down on their staircase and sobbed while she waited for them to wrap it up.

“When he came out of the bedroom, he completely denied what happened and said that I was mistaken, which I now know is gaslighting,” she explained.

She obviously moved out, which left her homeless, as her boyfriend had convinced her to move to somewhere new where she didn’t have any loved ones to rely on.

Luckily, she did find a place to live, but all of her belongings had to be put in storage. It was so devastating for her to have a six-year-long relationship end in such an ugly way.

She then told her now ex-boyfriend that she hates him and never wants to see him for as long as she lives, as he caused her that much pain.

Her ex has since said sorry for the role he played in the demise of their relationship, but he quickly pointed out that she never apologized to him.

“His reply is that my words were hurtful and broke his heart, and were spiteful. Now that he has apologized, I also need to apologize to him, too?” she wondered.

“Also telling me that what I said had hurt him more than his cheating hurt me. I know in my heart I have done nothing wrong, but why is this affecting me so much when he said I needed to apologize? Why does this hurt?”

uliasverdlova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I can’t apologize to someone who hurt me. I did nothing wrong. In so many ways, this conclusively tells me that I have completely dodged a bullet, but why am I so affected?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski