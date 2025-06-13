His Girlfriend Quit Her Job To Be A TikTok Star, And He Just Feels Taken Advantage Of Since She’s Not Making Money

This 24-year-old man has been dating his 25-year-old girlfriend for more than a year so far. She’s a single mom to a five-year-old daughter, whom she had with her ex-husband.

He has never been married, and he never envisioned dating a girl with a kid, but he and his girlfriend have a great connection. Not only does he adore her, but he adores her daughter, too.

Now, he was honest with his girlfriend from the start about not wanting to get married, and she agreed, pointing out that she’s already been divorced.

“Before this relationship, I was focused on school and work. At the time, I had a roommate and we split rent and bills evenly,” he explained.

“When my roommate moved out for a job in another state, I let my girlfriend move in with me since it made sense financially, and we were spending a lot of time together anyway. We agreed to split bills 50/50, and for a while, it worked.”

“But a couple of months ago, she started making comments like, ‘My daughter needs a sibling,’ ‘I want to have more kids,’ and ‘We should get married.’ This started right after we went to her friend’s wedding, where she even offered to help pay for ours if we had one.”

Not trying to be mean to his girlfriend, he sat down to have a discussion with her and reminded her that he’s not interested in marriage.

His girlfriend was hurt and went right to bed. Since that conversation, his girlfriend has pulled away from him and gotten mean.

Her behavior carried on for weeks on end, and it left him wondering why he was even dating her. After all, he was truthful about his future plans from the beginning.

Then, his girlfriend unexpectedly quit her job, and when he questioned her about it, she mentioned wanting a career change.

He did his best to support her and thought she would be looking for a new position. However, she didn’t apply to a single job and instead spent her free time with her friends, then stated she wanted to be a TikTok influencer.

He said to his girlfriend he doesn’t have an issue with her pursuing this, but she needed to find a part-time position to help pay their bills.

This was three months ago, and his girlfriend still isn’t working, nor is she making any money on TikTok. When he tries to speak to her about this, she gets mad or begins a fight with him. He’s so sick of this that he’s quit asking her to get a job.

“The problem is, I’m now working 2 full-time jobs while in school…just to keep us afloat. Rent, groceries, bills, everything is on me. And I’m drained. I’m stressed. And I’m starting to feel like I’m being taken advantage of,” he continued.

“I care about her and I care about her daughter. But this isn’t what I signed up for. I didn’t agree to be a husband or a stepfather or a sole provider…especially when we had an agreement and mutual understanding from the beginning.”

“How do I ask her to move out in a way that minimizes drama, especially with her daughter involved? Is there a respectful but firm way to draw this boundary without it turning into a full-blown fight?”

