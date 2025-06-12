Her Friends Think She’s Petty For Posting An Unedited Photo Of Them From Their Trip To Miami

Last weekend, this 18-year-old girl and her five friends took a trip to Miami. They snapped loads of photos of them all at the beach, and since they got home, her friends have been sharing those pictures on social media.

Now, she and her friend Dee aren’t on the best of terms, since Dee is the most manipulative and insecure person in their friend group.

She’s secure in herself and doesn’t like to be bossed around, so that’s why she and Dee clash. During their trip to Miami, Dee was nice to her, but they didn’t spend any one-on-one time together.

Anyway, she was on social media when she spotted a photo Dee posted of all of their friends from their Miami trip, and Dee tagged everyone in it.

She instantly thought the photo didn’t look right, so she scrolled through her own photos to find the original one.

“I am tall and lean and take pride in my body because I play a lot of sports and eat a healthy diet to maintain it. Dee is not fat, but she is short with a stocky build with a wide waist,” she explained.

“We are next to each other in the photo, and not only did Dee edit her waist, thighs, arms, and neck to be smaller, but she also edited mine to be bigger. She left everyone else’s body untouched.”

“I didn’t look like a whale in the photo, but I did not look like me at all. I was horrified that she would do such a thing, and not only that, but she was getting away with it too.”

So, she posted the original photo on social media, as she was that upset about Dee’s editing work. She wanted people to see that Dee had botched her body in the editing process.

She wasn’t that surprised to see none of her friends commented on her photo, yet they had been commenting on everyone else’s.

The night after she shared the photo, her friend Lily confronted her over FaceTime and accused her of acting petty.

Lily said she should not have shared the original photo since the edited version had already been put out there for the world to see.

“Apparently, people had been talking behind my back and discussing whether to even invite me on spring break,” she continued.

“Our friend group is divided, with some people saying I made a big deal over nothing and others (such as my friend ‘Jen’ who unfortunately doesn’t have Instagram) saying all I posted was an innocent photo.”

“I didn’t like that Dee posted an edited photo, but was it worth calling her out and tearing our group apart?”

You can read the original post below.

