She Dumped Her Boyfriend For Paying For Her Sister’s Spicy Photos

Dmitry Tsvetkov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How awkward would it be to find out that your partner was paying for steamy content your sibling shared online? I can think of a few things I would consider to be my worst nightmares, and that’s certainly one of them.

This 22-year-old girl had a boyfriend a year older than her, and they were together for two years. She was so delighted to be with him, and she never had a reason not to be happy in their relationship.

Her boyfriend was generous and sweet. When they first began dating, he bought her flowers and did so many kind things for her. It’s easy to see why she fell hard and fast for him.

Now, yesterday, she got into an argument with her sister, who has an interesting career posting steamy content online and making money off of it. Her sister is quite successful with what she does for a living.



“In the heat of the fight, I told her that ‘she couldn’t have a real job and needed to use her body.’ I shouldn’t have said it, and I regret it,” she added.

“But then she replied that I couldn’t keep my boyfriend happy because he was a subscriber to her. I called her a liar, but then she showed me the proof.”

“He had texted her a few times with his personal phone number, letting my sister know he liked a certain picture. She never responded, but also never told me.”

She wasted no time dumping her boyfriend over a text message, as he clearly didn’t deserve the courtesy of her breaking up with him in person.

She stormed out of the house after that and hasn’t spoken to her sister since their fight. She is really struggling with how her sister hid this from her instead of giving her a warning.

