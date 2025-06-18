Her Mother-In-Law Made Fun Of Her Miscarriage, So She Walked Out Of Her Birthday Dinner

pikselstock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some things should be off-limits to tease people about, like, you know, miscarriages. On no planet is it funny to make fun of a woman for miscarrying.

Two months ago, this 29-year-old woman sadly miscarried, and it broke not only her heart but her 31-year-old husband’s too.

They were elated to be parents, and when they lost their baby, they were completely (and understandably) devastated.

“His family knew. They sent flowers and said the usual things, ‘everything happens for a reason,’ ‘next time will be different,’ etc.,” she explained.

Over this past weekend, her mother-in-law celebrated her birthday and said they should go out to dinner. She wasn’t sure she wanted to go, but her husband said they should be supportive.

“Halfway through the dinner, she was talking to someone about grandkids, then turned to me and said, ‘Well, you tried, right? Maybe next time keep the baby in long enough for me to meet it.’ Then laughed like it was a joke,” she added.

“I stood up, told her she was cruel, and left. Now she’s telling the whole family that I’m ’emotionally unstable’ and ‘ruined her birthday.’ My husband supports me privately but says I could have just taken the high road.”

She’s left wondering if she was being too dramatic, walking out of her mother-in-law’s birthday dinner like that.

I think she did the right thing leaving, as what her mother-in-law said to her was so unbelievably mean, and there was no way to overlook what was said.

If it were me, I would have felt humiliated being spoken to like that in front of other people, and I would have gotten out of there too.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

