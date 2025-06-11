Her Sister’s Dating Her Baby Daddy And Has No Idea, Since She Kept His Identity A Secret From Her Family

Aleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Imagine if your sibling started dating your baby daddy, but they had no clue about your former flame. Well, that’s the situation this 24-year-old girl has awkwardly found herself in.

Now, back in college, she dated a guy two years older than her named Luke. They spent more than a year together, and by all means, their relationship was serious.

“Near the end of our relationship, I got pregnant. It wasn’t planned, but I decided I was going to keep the baby. Luke initially said he’d support me. We agreed to tell our families and figure things out from there,” she explained.

“The next day, he disappeared. No calls, no texts. A couple of days later, I got a package in the mail with some cash and a short note that just said something like [for the termination]. That was it. I never heard from him again.”

“I was angry, embarrassed, and honestly overwhelmed. I ended up moving back home and raising my son on my own.”

She never told a single soul who her baby daddy was. She just kept it to herself and let her family know her relationship had ended.

She said she wasn’t interested in discussing the details, and her loved ones respected that. They didn’t pry.

Her son is currently two, and she’s doing her best to be a good mom. Her family is happy to help support her and her son, and she’s thankful to have gained some stable ground.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, her 28-year-old sister mentioned that she was going to allow them to meet her boyfriend at a dinner she was having for her birthday.

Aleksandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her sister was thrilled, and their whole family was looking forward to getting to finally meet her new beau. Well, on the day of her sister’s birthday party, she arrived and was greeted by Luke.

Obviously, there was instant recognition there. She and Luke didn’t say a word in front of all the guests, and she went home early. She was so blindsided that she didn’t know what to do.

“Later that night, he came by and asked if we could talk. He told me his parents found out about the pregnancy back then, and that they pulled him out of school and cut him off from me completely,” she added.

“He said they were the ones who sent the money and the note, and that he didn’t know I’d gone through with the pregnancy.”

So, Luke truly didn’t know about their son. He did appear shaken up when she told him she didn’t terminate her pregnancy.

She’s not sure about how much of Luke’s story she should believe, but that’s hardly her biggest problem.

She spoke to Luke for quite a lengthy amount of time, and he questioned her about whether or not she would tell her sister that he’s her baby daddy.

She responded that she doesn’t want to do that, as it will result in a ton of drama. Also, there’s no way of knowing if her sister and Luke will end up in a serious relationship, and it would be a shame to create a mess if that doesn’t happen.

“That was a few weeks ago. I haven’t told my sister anything, and Luke hasn’t reached out again. But I’ve been sitting with this, and I don’t know what to do,” she continued.

“I don’t want to lie to my sister, but I also don’t want to cause drama if this relationship fizzles out on its own. At the same time, if things don’t fizzle and he stays in her life long-term, it feels worse to stay quiet.”

“I’ve been avoiding being around them, which I think she’s noticed. I don’t think she suspects anything, but I also know I can’t avoid this forever.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read





















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski