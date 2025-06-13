He’s Jealous Of The Funeral His Little Brother Got, And He’s Worried That Nobody Loves Him That Much

Many things evoke feelings of jealousy, but if I asked you to name three, I bet funerals probably aren’t something that comes to mind.

Feeling envious of the dead isn’t widely encountered, and I think we can all agree it’s quite unusual, but that’s what we’re about to discuss here.

This man’s little brother passed away a year ago after sadly getting into an accident on his motorcycle. His little bro was a thunderous, careless, lovable human being, and everyone couldn’t help but fall in love with him.

And living life to the fullest may have just earned his shining star of a brother a one-way ticket to an early demise.

When this man showed up to his brother’s funeral and witnessed the sheer amount of love and appreciation for his sibling, he was overwhelmed.

“His funeral was overflowing. People drove across the country to be there. His exes cried. His college professor cried. Even his mailman cried,” he explained.

“Everyone had a story about how he made them feel seen, alive, important. I was the older, responsible sibling. The ‘stable’ one. The ‘quiet achiever.'”

“I sat in the front row listening to the kind of eulogies I don’t think anyone would write for me. It hit me that if I died tomorrow, there wouldn’t be a packed church. No slideshow full of joy.”

He thinks that if he died tomorrow, not many people would show up. It would just be him, in a tiny room, with a handful of souls attempting to say something polite about him, but he’s worried that nobody would truly miss him.

Nobody would sob or carry on. He doesn’t have an audience of people who follow or adore him. His funeral will pale in comparison to his brother’s when the time comes; of that, he is certain.

He still fiercely loves his brother, even though he’s no longer on this earth, and he misses him terribly.

“But sometimes I lie awake at night and think: I wish people loved me the way they loved him,” he continued. “And I feel so ashamed.”

