She Adopted A Dog From A Shelter, And Now His Former Family Expects Her To Give Him Back

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

It was a bit more than a year ago when this woman was sadly going through the roughest time imaginable. She was engaged back then, but she learned her fiancé was cheating on her.

She and her fiancé were living together in a condo he purchased, and while her fiancé was hoping they could work through his infidelity and stay together, she wasn’t interested.

She moved out of the condo and in with her mom and dad. She says living at home with her parents wasn’t something she envisioned having to do at the ripe old age of 32. She felt humiliated and depressed, but her parents and her therapist helped her pull through.

“After a lot of therapy and tough work, I started to feel somewhat human again, but still very much sad. I found an apartment, and I had been considering adopting a pet,” she explained.

“I talked it over with my therapist, and she told me she thought it could be good for me to look into. I went to a local rescue thinking I would find a puppy I could raise and care for.”

“What I didn’t expect was finding an older dog, he’s 7, who had been given up when his owners were expecting a child.”

A woman who worked at the shelter told her that this dog’s owner had him before marrying his wife, but his wife got pregnant, and so she wanted him gone.

The man’s wife insisted the dog could potentially hurt the baby, even though the dog had never been aggressive before.

She quickly fell in love with this pup, and she adopted him ten months ago. The dog has grown to be a bright spot in her life.

Alexandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I cook for him, we watch movies; he is amazing motivation for me to get out and walk every day. I have human friends, of course, but this dog is my bestie, and I can’t imagine not having him,” she added.

“This brings us to the issue at hand. Apparently, the people who surrendered him realize that the wife forcing the dog out is now a mistake.”

“They have contacted the rescue, who in turn have contacted me. I was absolutely floored that they would even ask me if I was willing to speak with his ex-family.”

Her dog’s old family came to realize the wife’s pregnancy hormones were playing tricks on her, and so she had an irrational fear of the dog potentially hurting their baby.

The man never wished to rehome the dog, but after his wife hit him with an ultimatum, that’s how her dog ended up at the shelter.

But anyway, when the shelter asked her if she would speak to the former family of her dog or allow them to take her dog back, she was furious.

“I told them there was no way I would be willing to traumatize my dog or give him back to people who just tossed him away,” she continued.

“I feel the fact that they were even asking this upset me, because animals aren’t just something you toss away or whatever, and then get to change your mind. I asked them not to contact me again, and blocked the rescue on social media because I was afraid his old owner would find me there.”

“I can’t imagine being pressured to give up someone like a dog you had for years, but I feel like that isn’t my problem. Losing him would be horrible for both of us. I feel like we found each other for a reason. Am I being selfish, or am I in the right here?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski