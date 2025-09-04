Her Great-Grandma Warned Her About Underestimating The Power Of A Woman Who Doesn’t Like You, And Then She Lost Her Job

When you’re younger, you think the wisdom of your elders is just old-fashioned. But then life hits you with a reality check, and suddenly, their words echo in your head. That’s exactly what happened to TikTok creator @beans00000.

Her 87-year-old great-grandmother warned her to worry about working with other women. At first, she didn’t get it because she considers herself a girl’s girl who uplifts and supports other women in her circle. She couldn’t imagine why or how women would tear each other down.

But now she does.

Her great-grandmother spent her career working in the computer industry during the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Back then, she was breaking barriers in a mostly male-dominated field. There was a small handful of women, and she was one of them.

While she faced her fair share of challenges in a male-driven environment, she insisted that the most unexpected battles came from other women.

Her great-grandmother told her never to underestimate the power of a woman who dislikes you. Her advice was simple yet chilling.

TikToker @beans00000 didn’t understand what her great-grandmother meant until this year, when she experienced it firsthand. She worked at a school, and they received a new female principal.

Ultimately, the female principal did everything in her power to put her down, and she ended up getting fired because of her opinions.

Now, she sees her great-grandmother’s advice in a whole new light. Her assumption that all women would naturally support each other was shattered.

Many TikTok users in the comments section found her great-grandmother’s advice to be true as well.

“Always lost my job because of a woman. One of them had issues, and it ended in an altercation. The other was manager. She felt like I didn’t like her and critiqued me on every move as a server,” commented one user.

“Absolutely. When a female colleague recommended a master’s program to me, I enrolled and completed it. She immediately started to slander me, undermine my work, and tried to get me fired,” shared another.

“So true. I work in IT, and some women think there can only be one token woman in each department, will become super competitive, and do anything they can to make you look bad, so they can keep their spot. It’s honestly so weird,” added someone else.