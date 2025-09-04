Her Friend Hated The Clothes She Bought For Her Baby, Then Sent An Email Laying Out Strict Baby Shower Gift Rules

Bliss - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When one of her friends invited her to her baby shower, TikToker Taylor (@taylorbnice) knew she couldn’t show up empty-handed.

So, she went to an off-price department store to look for some cute, practical, and affordable clothes for the baby.

Her friend asked her to video call while they were at the store, so she could see the items that Taylor picked out. Taylor selected a blue jacket with dinosaurs, some colorful striped onesies, a Halloween outfit, and some neutral-colored onesies.

However, when Taylor held up the adorable finds, she was met with instant disapproval. Her friend immediately wrinkled her nose and bluntly told Taylor that the clothes were ugly and too “girly.”

She asked Taylor to get her an Amazon gift card instead, or she could shop from her Amazon wish list. Taylor was annoyed and put everything back on the rack.

When she got home, she saw that her friend had sent out a mass email addressed to all her family and friends, laying out strict baby shower gift rules.

In the email, she instructed everyone to buy neutral-colored clothes only, such as tan, white, and cream. Bright colors, patterns, and characters from kids’ movies or TV shows were not allowed.

The clothes should also be from Nike, Target, Amazon, or upscale baby stores. She added that she did not want any discounted clothes.

Taylor couldn’t believe she had been scolded for trying to buy affordable clothes for a baby who would just grow out of them in a matter of months.

Instead of making her feel excited to give, the whole experience left her with a bad taste in her mouth.

Now, she’s wondering if she should still get something for the baby at all. People in the comments section criticized Taylor’s friend for being ungrateful and inconsiderate.

“Absolutely not. If she wants upscale baby clothes, she can buy them herself. How ungrateful. The clothes you picked out were adorable. I guess she doesn’t realize no one is obligated to buy her baby anything,” commented one person.

“Nike for a newborn! She’s about to get three onesies for $50 that’ll fit for 2 weeks, maybe. I give it 6 months until she asks for hand-me-downs from family with boys,” stated another.

“Sounds like she wants bougie stuff but also wouldn’t be surprised if she returns store-bought items for the credit back. I’ve had family do that a lot. I stopped buying people baby stuff a long time ago. They’re too ungrateful,” wrote a third.