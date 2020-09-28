Think Pink With These Different Halloween Decorations Under $35 On Etsy

Black and orange and spooky all over. That’s what Halloween is all about! What about shaking things up this year and trying out something different?

Get ready to think pink with these unique and lovely decorations you can buy on Etsy for less than $35.

Babe Cave Pillow Cover

﻿ ﻿

Want to add a touch of pink without going all out? Check out this Babe Cave pillow cover from Happy Mail Boutique.

You can get it here for $20.99 on Etsy

Ghost Garland

Garlands are not just for Christmas anymore! This sweet ghost garland is handmade from Grim Grinning Goodies out of yarn and ribbon.

You can get it here for $20 on Etsy

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.