14 Years Ago This Teen Checked Into A Motel With Her Much Older Boyfriend But Was Never Seen Again

People don’t just up and disappear of their own accord without packing some key personal items.

Money, credit cards, a cellphone; those are all things you would need in order to pick up and start a new life or take a break from your current one.

18-year-old Roxanne Elizabeth Paltauf vanished on July 7th, 2006, without wearing any shoes or taking anything she owned, except her state ID card.

Her much older boyfriend said she stormed off into the night after they got into an argument, but it seems there is much more to her strange disappearance than that.

Facebook; Roxanne is pictured above

Want to be the first to get the scoop on all the latest happenings in crime news? Sign up for CHIP CHICK’s True Crime Tribe newsletter NOW and don’t get left out in the dark.