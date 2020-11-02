Megan Fox Had Some Choice Words For Brian Austin Green After He Tried To Paint Her As An “Absent Mother” On Halloween

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green split earlier this year after spending nearly 10 years together as a married couple.

Brian addressed their break up on his podcast episode released on May 18th, saying, “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that maybe something worth trying for me.'”

“And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s…she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.”

Since then, Megan has gone on to date the rapper Machine Gun Kelly after the two met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

While Brian has been publicly supportive of Megan moving on, mentioning she told him Machine Gun Kelly is a great guy and he trusts her judgment, things got pretty heated between the exes over Halloween.

It all started with Brian posting a photo for Halloween that included 4-year-old Journey, one of the sons he shares with Megan.

Instagram; Megan is pictured above

