Mom “Suffered Severe Trauma” After Falling Down Stairs But She’s Set On Being Able To Walk Again

Lauren Shmalo Berg is a married mom from Ohio who has two young children; a 2-year-old daughter named Lia and a 3-month-old son named Isaac.

On Sunday, October 4th, Lauren was doing something completely normal when a terrible tragedy struck.

Lauren was simply walking down a set of stairs when she unfortunately fell. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her, she “suffered severe trauma to her neck and spine” in the accident.

She was in such bad shape she had to have CPR performed on her as she was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Lauren with her family

