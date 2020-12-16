The Letter That This Child Wrote To USPS Operation Santa Will Absolutely Break Your Heart

I’m sure when you were little you wrote a letter to Santa. Maybe you asked for a new toy you really wanted, or maybe you asked for something you couldn’t find in a store.

The letter to Santa you’re about to see was written by a child and sent to USPS Operation Santa.

USPS Operation Santa is a program created by the United States Postal Service. On the website they created here, you can read through letters from children and adopt a letter to fulfill that child’s Christmas wish.

While some of the letters seem pretty standard, asking for things like games or electronics, iPhones or hoverboards, some will absolutely break your heart and show you that even though 2020 has been a dumpster fire, there is so much to still be thankful for.

The letter I thought was the most tear-jerking is one from an 11-year-old boy named John living in Texas.

