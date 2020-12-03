Woman Volunteering At Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Had Her Arm “Nearly” Torn Right Off By One Of The Tigers

Earlier this morning, a woman named Candy Couser volunteering at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat rescue located in Tampa, Florida, had her arm “nearly” torn right off by one of the tigers.

Candy has spent the past five years volunteering at the rescue, and a tiger by the name of Kimba attacked her at feeding time.

It all started when Candy noticed that Kimba was not in a part of his enclosure where he was normally fed.

He was “locked” in a different part of the enclosure, so she hopped on the radio she had to ask the coordinator why that was.

Facebook; pictured above is Candy

