The Real Reason Why Kate Winslet Never Ended Up Dating Leonardo DiCaprio In Real Life, Despite Being Relationship Goals In Titanic

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are the definition of relationship goals in the movie Titanic. The movie first came out in 1997 and was an instant success.

At the time, Titanic was one of the most extravagant movies to be created. It cost around a whopping $200 million dollars to produce.

The money invested in the movie certainly paid off though, as it became the first film to generate $1 billion dollars.

Kate (who played Rose) was 21-years-old and Leo (who played Jack) was 22-years-old while filming the iconic movie.

With such noticeable chemistry on-set, it’s pretty surprising that Kate and Leo never took their relationship to real life.

Here’s the real reason why Kate and Leo never ended up dating, despite being relationship goals in Titanic.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s celebrity newsletter and get Michael’s incredible photos delivered straight to your inbox.