12-Year-Old Sadly Passes Away After Trying The “Blackout Challenge”

Joshua Haileyesu was a 12-year-old boy living in Aurora, Colorado who spent 3 weeks on life support after trying the “Blackout Challenge.”

The “Blackout Challenge” has been circulating online for the past few years now, and it’s a deadly game that can end in death.

Some other names for it include “Speed Dreaming”, “Passout Challenge”, “The Fainting Game” and “Game of Choking.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Joshua

