After She Was Born She Spent 694 Days In The Hospital And Now She’s Finally Home With Her Family

Valentina Garnetti was born on May 1st of 2019. Her family lives just outside of Detroit, Michigan, in Riverview, but she didn’t get to go home right away to be with her family after she was born.

Instead, Valentina spent a shocking 694 days in the hospital, and she was only recently able to go home to be with her loved ones.

Valentina is almost 2-years-old, and in her short life, she has already had 6 different surgeries with 4 of those being open-heart surgeries.

She also has sadly suffered complications like anaphylactic reactions, seizures, and even strokes.

Facebook; pictured above is Valentina

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.