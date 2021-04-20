You Can Now Buy A Mini Fridge For Your Beauty Products & Here’s What Kind Of Makeup You Should Keep In There

I recently learned that it’s actually a good idea to keep some of your beauty products in a fridge!

It’s not that practical to stick them in among your vegetables and whatever else you keep in your regular-sized fridge, but it is practical to pick up a mini one like this one below from FaceTory.

Weighing in at just seven and a half pounds, this lightweight and portable mini fridge even comes with a little door to conveniently store your facemasks.

It’s also a beautiful shade of coral pink, which is pretty neat.

So what kind of makeup or beauty products should you even keep in the fridge?

