28-Year-Old Model Crashes Her Car Then Dies After Driving The Wrong Way Down A Road And It Turns Out She Had Been Shot In The Back Of The Neck

Atlanta, Georgia. 28-year-old Kelsey Quayle was a brunette California girl who picked up and moved to Atlanta so she could really pursue her dream of a successful modeling career.

She didn’t make the move alone though; her boyfriend came with her from the West Coast, and he was the only person she actually knew out there.

While she was waiting to book more modeling jobs, she worked part-time at a dentist’s office to make money.

Instagram; Kelsey is pictured above

She enjoyed singing in her free time, and she even got to work with the same voice coach that Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake used.

Kelsey was a sweet girl who made friends, not enemies…

…So when she wound up mysteriously murdered, nobody could understand what had happened to her.

Instagram; Kelsey is pictured in a selfie, above

